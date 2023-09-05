As the dust settles on another exhilarating edition of the IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung) trade show in Berlin, the tech world is left buzzing with excitement over the groundbreaking innovations and remarkable product launches that took center stage.

IFA has long been a hallowed ground for tech enthusiasts and industry leaders to converge, and this year was no exception. With the backdrop of a post-pandemic world, this annual event proved that the thirst for innovation and the appetite for tech breakthroughs have not waned but rather intensified.

Each year, companies from around the globe converge to showcase their latest breakthroughs, leaving attendees in awe of the cool stuff that gets showcased. Here, we’ve curated a list of 11 things that stood out to us as the best of the best—a glimpse into the future of technology.

Roborock Dyad Combo

Roborock

This sleek and savvy device isn’t just your run-of-the-mill vacuum cleaner; it’s a whole new cleaning experience. The vacuum and mop combo can tackle dirt and spills with grace, and it does it all simultaneously.

While it is easy to lean on a robot vacuum for daily maintenance, we all know that the real cleaning comes from a bit of muscle and manpower. With that said, the new Dyad Pro is the dynamic “duo” of a unit your floors and furniture have been dreaming about. Thanks to a number of cleaning head attachments, you’ll be cleaning anything and everything in the home.

With a whopping 17,000Pa of suction power, it gets the job done, even snuggling up to edges and corners like a pro. Say goodbye to the dirt and grime lurking in those hard-to-reach places!

Plus, it’s not just a one-and-done deal. This clever contraption boasts easy maintenance and a self-cleaning system that gives its roller brushes a refreshing spa day with water and drying action, making sure bacteria doesn’t stand a chance. And the cherry on top? With a runtime of about 43 minutes as a wet-dry vacuum and a generous 60 minutes as a handheld vacuum, it’s ready to keep your space spick and span, no matter the mess.

Anker Qi 2

Anker

Anker’s latest MagGo products are initially tailored for Apple’s MagSafe devices, but Android users need not feel left out. Android users can now explore a range of MagSafe rings and adapter cases to align their phones with iPhone’s charging capabilities.

What makes Anker’s new line of MagGo charging accessories truly noteworthy is the incorporation of Qi2 technology. This wireless charging standard was unveiled at CES 2023 and brings Android devices on par with Apple’s MagSafe technology by offering improvements in power efficiency and charging speeds.

Anker’s Qi2 MagGo range packs seven nifty products. Check out the 6,600mAh phone-attached power bank, a sleek 3-in-1 fast charger for AirPods, Apple Watch, and 15W Qi2 phones. They’re also rolling out a fresh 8-in-1 charging station, sporting USB-A and USB-C ports, three plugs, and a Qi2 phone charger. Handy, right?

Withings Scanwatch 2

Withings

Withings’ $349.95 hybrid smartwatch is all about keeping you in the know about your health. It’s got a nifty temperature tracking module that relies on four sensors: a thermistor, heat flux, PPG, and an accelerometer. These sensors team up, and their data gets crunched by a smart algorithm that looks at your movements, heart rate, and skin temperature to serve up some health insights.

Now, unlike the crowd of smartwatches out there, the ScanWatch 2 isn’t trying to predict your next period with its temperature tracking wizardry. Instead, it’s out to become your wellness wingman by keeping tabs on your temperature throughout the day, creating a baseline to help you supercharge your workouts and spot potential sickness creeping in. During workouts, it’ll show you temperature zones, and post-sweat sesh, it’ll display your recovery temperatures.

But hold up, it’s not quite like a crystal ball predicting when you’ll get sick. You won’t get a flashy “Hey, you might be coming down with something” notification. It’s a bit more subtle. Withings is all about that baseline, giving you a chance to spot any wonky temperature fluctuations. When your temperature goes off-script, you’ll have a heads-up that something might be amiss health-wise.

Aiper Surfer S1

Aiper

No more awkward pole and net for you—this smart water surface cleaner rides the waves of your pool like a pro surfer, all thanks to its built-in solar panel. And, guess what? You control it from your phone, whether you’re team Android or iOS.

Leaves, insects, hair, flower petals—this robot’s got your pool’s surface covered, no matter the shape or size. It’s got motorized paddle-wheels juiced up by the sun, granting up to 10 hours of debris-busting action. Plus, it’s got anti-beaching smarts to stay unstuck and ultrasonic wave sensors that dodge those pool walls like a champ.

The mobile app tracks your robot’s performance, schedule cleanings, check the battery, and offers alerts. Take your pick: auto mode for independent cleaning or remote mode to steer the bot with the app. And after a hard day’s work, guide it back to the pool’s edge, empty the debris, and stow it away for its next pool party.

Jabra Elite 8 Active

Jabra

Jabra’s Elite 8 Active earbuds are not just for your workout; they’re up for whatever adventure life throws at you.

These buds mean business, passing all the tests the US Military Standard for Ruggedized Electronics (810H) throws at them—from humidity and high temps to rain and altitude. Dive in, they’re watertight up to 1.5m, boasting an IP68 rating for full dust and waterproof protection. The charging case? It’s no slouch either, with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

And as if that wasn’t enough, they’ve endured Highly Accelerated Corrosion Testing (HACT)—11 grueling cycles of heat, humidity, saltwater, and scorching heat—emerging unscathed, all while staying securely in your ears, thanks to Jabra ShakeGrip technology.

Jabra didn’t skimp on sound or style with these earbuds, either. They pack a punch with Dolby Audio, delivering crystal-clear sound for those marathon listening sessions. The Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) fine-tunes its noise-blocking powers depending on your surroundings. And when it comes to wind interference, their Wind Neutralizing HearThrough tech takes care of it, without drowning out important sounds.

But they’re not just for workouts. With 6-mic call tech, wind noise protection, seamless smartwatch connectivity, Google Assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair, and Spotify Tap, plus a battery life of up to 8 hours (32 hours with the case), these buds are perfect for both the boardroom and the gym.

Xgimi Horizon Ultra

XGIMI

XGIMI is back with a big splash, introducing the Horizon Ultra, which it claims is the “world’s first 4K long-throw projector with Dolby Vision.” While it might not deliver mind-blowing HDR, it’s an ultra-bright, all-in-one Android TV 11 projector for well under $2,000.

The Horizon Ultra boasts a “Dual Light” laser and LED hybrid light source, cranking out 2,300 ISO lumens – that’s a 27 percent boost in brightness compared to the already bright XGIMI Horizon Pro from a few years ago.

Being XGIMI’s flagship, the Horizon Ultra gets Intelligent Screen Adaptation 3.0 tech. It’s like magic; it auto-tunes brightness, contrast, color, focus, keystone, and zoom when you move it around or as light changes throughout the day. It even senses your wall’s color and adjusts the image. XGIMI claims it’s their “best color accuracy to date.”

And it’s XGIMI, so you get a treat – a pair of 12W Harman/Kardon speakers. Specs-wise, it purrs at less than 28dB noise, sips less than 280W, has eye protection, a Bluetooth remote, Wi-Fi 6 support, optical audio out, and two HDMI ports (one with eARC). Gamers, it’s got your back with an 18ms latency, supporting 4K at 60Hz.

Switchbot S10

SwitchBot

Ask anyone who owns a robot vacuum cleaner and they’ll tell you that there’s still a bit of manual labor that goes into the process. Some require consumers to empty a dust bin while others can pick up dirt and debris, and even mop, for weeks on end without need to intervene. Still, though, at some point you’ll have to get your hands a bit dirty.

SwitchBot’s S10 robot vacuum and mop, takes a refreshing twist on the vacuum and mop game. At $1,199.99 (hitting Kickstarter this October), it aims to eliminates those clunky clean and dirty water tanks often found higher-end devices.

While others have small “sinks” in their docks to clean and dry mop heads, SwitchBot’s S10 takes a smarter approach. It features an internal roller brush mop that it cleans on-the-fly using a squeegee method while it vacuums. The result? No stagnant water or icky mop stench.

After hooking up the provided plumbing hardware, this genius bot takes care of everything. It swings by the auto refill station for a sip of clean water and heads to the drain to bid adieu to the dirty stuff. While it works its magic, the roller mop dances around, washing and scrubbing at an astonishing 300 times per second, ensuring dirt doesn’t spread around your home. And the cherry on top? When it detects carpet, the roller retracts. With a robust 6,500 Pa of suction power, Lidar navigation, and AI-powered obstacle avoidance, we look forward to seeing the S10 later this year.

Lenovo Legion Go

Lenovo

Handheld gaming PCs are all the rage, thanks to the Steam Deck’s buzz, but Lenovo’s Legion Go not only takes the cake but it eats it, too. It’s essentially an Asus ROG Ally on steroids, and here’s the kicker—it’s priced similarly.

There’s a lot to love here. First up, that gorgeous 8.8-inch IPS display boasting 2560 x 1600 resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate—it’s a visual feast.

The Legion Go boasts a magnificent 8.8-inch Quad HD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a mind-blowing 165Hz refresh rate. Its visuals, with 97% DCI-P3 coverage, are eye-popping. Plus, you get detachable controllers, a la Nintendo Switch, so you’re not lugging the entire rig around.

To sweeten the deal, the right controller moonlights as a mouse, thanks to a nifty stand that comes in the package. Oh, and it plays nice with almost every PC gaming platform under the sun.

Honor Magic V2

Honor’s Magic V2 foldable phone is officially here, and it’s a game-changer. Well, it’s the current record holder for slimmest folding phone if nothing else. But, boy is there more to talk about.

We’re talking about a device that’s just 9.9mm thick and weighs a mere 231 grams when folded. That’s slimmer and lighter than many non-foldable flagship phones. But don’t let its slim profile fool you. This phone packs a punch with breakthrough materials, including a titanium alloy hinge and second-gen nanocrystal glass.

The hinge can endure over 400,000 folds, and the glass is ten times more drop-resistant than regular glass. Plus, it boasts a 5,000mAh dual-cell silicon-carbon battery, ensuring all-day power with super-fast charging using the included 66W supercharger.

The Magic V2’s display is a sight to behold with a 120Hz high refresh rate on both inner and external screens. And here’s a first: it features industry-leading 3840 PWM Dimming technology, making browsing and entertainment a breeze while being gentle on your eyes.

With its 90%+ screen-to-body ratio, the Magic V2 offers a stunning visual experience. The large 7.92-inch internal display provides a tablet-like experience, making it perfect for work and play. It supports HDR 10+, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 1.07 billion colors, ensuring you see every detail in true-to-life colors.

The Magic V2 also packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP telephoto camera. The dual front-facing 16MP cameras offer creative capture modes, including Honor Motion Sensing Capture, which recognizes different scenarios, allowing you to capture the perfect moment with ease.

Roborock Zeo One

The only brand that shows up on our list twice, Roborock is diving into the world of washing machines. Its Zeo One is an all-in-one washer-dryer combo that’s as powerful and smart as its robot vacuum cleaners.

Picture this: washing and drying in a single machine. The Zeo One can wash a generous 10kg (22lbs) load and dry 6kg (13lbs) of fabric efficiently, thanks to its DD Motor, which not only saves power but also keeps things quiet. It’s a laundry powerhouse that tackles everything from stubborn stains to allergens and pet dander, making it perfect for families, especially those with furry friends.

But what sets it apart is the Zeo-cycle Moderate-Temperature Drying Technology. Unlike traditional dryers that blast your delicates with scorching heat, Zeo-cycle dries your clothes gently, thanks to (what else?) AI algorithms and NTC smart sensors.

Maintenance is a breeze, too. The Zeo One comes with the Roborock LintClear Self-Cleaning System, which automatically collects and removes lint. Say goodbye to tedious manual lint filter cleaning. Plus, there’s a smart self-dosing system for detergent, making laundry a breeze.

And with the Roborock App, you’ve got total control. Choose your cleaning modes, customize dryness levels, and even set up schedules that work for you. It’s laundry made easy. And smart. And using less space.

Fairphone 5

Fairphone

The Fairphone 5, the latest sustainable marvel from the Dutch tech company, is here to change the smartphone game yet again. It’s not your typical phone; it’s designed for longevity through easy repairs, a commitment that extends its lifespan.

But that’s not all; what really sets it apart is the remarkable software update guarantee that stretches all the way to 2031, an exceptional promise in a world dominated by Android and Apple devices.

Now, let’s talk specs. The Fairphone 5 boasts an eye-catching design and sports a 6.46-inch OLED display with a buttery-smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It’s no slouch in the performance department either, featuring a robust 8GB of RAM. In terms of storage, you’re looking at 256GB onboard, and if that doesn’t suffice, there’s a convenient MicroSD card slot (remember those?) for expansion.

Powering this sustainable gem is a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30-watt charging and NFC capabilities, ensuring you won’t be tethered to the charger all day. The Fairphone 5 even offers dual-SIM functionality and packs a pair of impressive 50-megapixel cameras, perfect for capturing stunning photos. It ships with Android 13, and the best part is you’ll receive at least five updates in the future – a level of commitment you won’t find elsewhere in the industry. Oh, and it’s backed by a five year warranty, too.

However, the Fairphone 5’s real game-changer is its sustainability ethos. Initially launching in Europe, with potential future availability in the U.S., it follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, prioritizing sustainability. What truly makes it exceptional is its complete repairability. You can easily take it apart and replace or update individual components without the need for a professional technician. Fairphone is dedicated to keeping its software up to date for the next decade, ensuring it stays relevant and efficient.

So, whether you’re an eco-conscious tech enthusiast or simply want a top-tier smartphone, the Fairphone 5 is the choice that aligns with your values. It’s not just a phone for today; it’s a promise for the future.